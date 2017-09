07:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Japan and S Korea make agreements about North Korea Japanese President Shinzo Abe held a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Presidential Blue House spokesman Park Su-hyun told a media briefing: “Both heads of state agreed to cooperate closely with each other and the United States and shared the understanding there must be the most powerful sanctions and pressure applied on North Korea.” ► ◄ Last Briefs