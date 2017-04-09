Sources: Trump to end program that protected undocumented immigrants

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protected undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation, sources familiar with the decision told CNN on Sunday night.

The sources said the plan is to have a six-month delay in any action regarding DACA to allow Congress time to pass a fix through legislation. Several of the sources cautioned the decision would not be final until it is announced, which the White House has said will be Tuesday.