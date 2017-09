05:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Arab commentators: ‘Zionist lobby’ influences Hollywood Read more In a talk show on Al-Jazeera, commentators claim that the “Zionist lobby” influences Hollywood to demonize Arabs and Muslims. ► ◄ Last Briefs