Fatah calls on Europe to take action against Israel

The Fatah movement, headed by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Sunday called on Europe to take action against Israeli “settlements” in line with its position in favor of the two-state solution and the decisions of the international institutions regarding “settlements”.

Jamal Nazzal, spokesman for Fatah in Europe, called on European countries to take additional measures against the settlements, including cancelling a planned joint conference with Israel and suspending an economic partnership agreement with the Jewish state on the grounds that it is violating the agreement, in particular Article 2, which obligates it to protect human rights and international humanitarian law.