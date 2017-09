02:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Elul 13, 5777 , 04/09/17 Britain: Peaceful diplomatic means are the best for North Korea British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Sunday referred to North Korea's latest nuclear test. “They seem to be moving closer towards a hydrogen bomb, which, if fitted to a successful missile, would unquestionably present a new order of threat,” said Johnson, adding that Britain believes “that peaceful diplomatic means are the best.” ► ◄ Last Briefs