A senior official in the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), who serves as head of the Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria regions, is Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's candidate for the position of coordinator of captive and missing persons, Channel 2 News reported Sunday.

Liberman is currently searching for a candidate to fill the position after Lior Lotan, who held it for three years on a voluntary basis, stepped down.