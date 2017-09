Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu added the paving of bypass roads in Judea and Samaria to the National Infrastructure Plan, it was announced Sunday. The new plan adds NIS 600 million ($168 million) to the budget.

On Sunday morning, following the publication of the National Infrastructure Plan, which incorporates all the infrastructure plans of the government ministries, it became clear that roads in Judea and Samaria would receive barely one percent of the funding from the plan.