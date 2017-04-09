23:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Relief from the heat on Wednesday It will be partly cloudy overnight, with clear skies forecast during the day through Thursday. Monday will be hot and dry in the mountains and inland regions, muggy along the Mediterranean coast, despite a slight drop in temperature. Temperatures will remain unseasonably high on Tuesday. Wednesday will bring a drop to seasonal temperatures and a relief in heat stress with no significant change in temperature on Thursday. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 32Celsius/89Fahrenheit;

Lake Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Dead Sea: 39C/102F;

Golan Heights: 35/95; Haifa, Tel Aviv: 30/86; Be'er Sheva': 34/93;

Eilat: 40/104