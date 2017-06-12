PM, Deri tour southern Tel Aviv

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri held an unannounced tour in southern Tel Aviv on Sunday evening, accompanied by professionals, to get a first-hand impression of what was happening in the neighborhoods.

The tour took place in areas where Netanyahu toured last Thursday - Neve Sha'anan, Levinsky Park and the Hatikva neighborhood. This Thursday, the first meeting of the ministerial team set up by the prime minister will take place to deal with the issue of illegal infiltrators.