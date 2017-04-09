Report: Comptroller could cite Yisrael Hayom

At the time of the elections, there were up to five conversations a day between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and former editor Amos Regev of the newspaper Yisrael Hayom, according to a list of Netanyahu's phone calls presented on Sunday to Channel 10 Television through the State Prosecutor's Office, according to Channel 2 Television.

In the past, the state comptroller examined whether "Yisrael Hayom" constitutes prohibited election funding. The comptroller's office said on Sunday that "as long as there is a police investigation, the state comptroller's office is out of the picture. In this state of affairs it is not possible now for the state comptroller to examine the issue and its possible implications for party funding." Channel 2 noted, "The use of the word 'now' indicates that there is more than a reasonable basis to assume that after the investigation of the 2000 file is completed, the ministry will again examine the possibility of declaring the newspaper as prohibited election financing."