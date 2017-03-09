Senior ISA official candidate for POW/MIA coordinator

A senior official of the Shabak Israel Security Agency who serves as head of the Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria regions is Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's candidate for the permanent position of prime minister's coordinator on the issue of prisoners of war and missing in action, according to Channel 2 Television.

The official is about to complete his position in the organization and will agree to move to the new position. The families of two soldiers believed killed during 2014's Protective Edge counterterror campaign in Gaza, whose bodies are being held by Hamas, have been pressing Netanyahu to be quick in naming a replacement for Lior Lotan, who recently stepped down, saying that fresh blood was needed for the demanding job.