20:25 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Group: Close the Temple Mount to Muslims on Sukkot The Students for the Temple Mount movement is demanding that the Temple Mount in Jerusalem be closed to Muslims during the upcoming Sukkot holiday, following the closure of the holy site without prior notice to Jews today, due to the Muslim Eid Al-Adha sacrifice holiday. Read more ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 03, 08:25 PM, 9/3/2017