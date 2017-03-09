The Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court has extended by four days the detention of strategic advisor Nati Mor in the Israeli purchase of submarines from Germany.
He is suspected of brokering bribery and passing money to a public servant.
|
20:11
Reported
News BriefsElul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17
Nati Mor detention extended in the submarine affair
The Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court has extended by four days the detention of strategic advisor Nati Mor in the Israeli purchase of submarines from Germany.
He is suspected of brokering bribery and passing money to a public servant.
Last Briefs