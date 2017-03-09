Suspended captain quits national soccer team

Eran Zahavi, who was suspended from Israel's national soccer team for pulling off his captain's armband following booing during Israel's 1-0 World Cup qualifying loss Saturday night in Haifa has announced his retirement from the team.

Zahavi scored six goals in 39 appearances since 2010. After three years at Maccabi Tel Aviv, where he lead Israel's Premier League in scoring and was the player of the year twice. He now plays for Guangzhou (Canton) in the Chinese Super League, where he has scored 35 goals in 38 appearances.