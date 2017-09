(AFP) - A Palestinian Authority resident died on Sunday in an Israeli hospital from gunshot wounds suffered last month during an Israeli raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem, according to Issa Karake, the PA's head of prisoners' affairs.

Karake said 21-year-old Raed al-Salhi was shot in as Israeli soldiers sought to arrest him at in early August. The Israel Defense Forces said they were looking into the incident and were not immediately able to comment.