Rivlin meets with US Director of National Intelligence

President Reuven Rivlin met on Sunday at his residence with United States Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, who was making his first visit to Israel in his new position. Coats was accompanied by Director Yossi Cohen of the of the Mossad intelligence agency.

The meeting addressed a range of issues including the strengthening of US-Israel security cooperation, regional developments, and the global threat of terrorism. President Rivlin stressed to Director Coats, Israel's concern for the negative influence of Iran on the stability to the whole region, and told him of his great appreciation for the United States’ unwavering support for the security of the State of Israel.