17:40 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Route 25 blocked at Aroer Quarries Junction Highway 25 at the Aroer Quarries Junction has been blocked in both directions due to an accident in which two people were killed and two were moderately injured.