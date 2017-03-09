Justice, Interior Ministry take steps against illegals

The Justice and Interior Ministries have announced a number of steps to be taken against illegal infiltrators, following last week's Supreme Court ruling against the existing set up.

It was decided to make what Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked called "minor changes" to agreements with third-party countries to take in the infiltrators. Interior Minister Arye Deri said people will no longer be allowed to hire the infiltrators. Discussions between the two ministers brought up additional steps, including significant incentives for illegals to leave Israel. Further interministry discussions will follow.