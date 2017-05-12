17:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 2 dead in Negev accident A woman about the age of 50 and a 10-year-old boy have died from injuries suffered in an accident on Highway 25 next to the Ar'ara Junction in the Negev. Two others were hospitalized with moderate injuries. Read more ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 03, 05:12 PM, 9/3/2017