  Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17

Motorcyclist moderately injured in Road 4 accident

A 42-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a car on Road 4 near the East Holon interchange.

MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and transferred him in moderate condition to the Tel Hashomer hospital.

