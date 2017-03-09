14:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Motorcyclist moderately injured in Road 4 accident A 42-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a car on Road 4 near the East Holon interchange. MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and transferred him in moderate condition to the Tel Hashomer hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs