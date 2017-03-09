A 42-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a car on Road 4 near the East Holon interchange.
MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and transferred him in moderate condition to the Tel Hashomer hospital.
Motorcyclist moderately injured in Road 4 accident
