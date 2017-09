A 25-year-old woman from Modi'in was arrested on suspicion of photographing credit card details of men she met on dating sites, and used them to buy perfumes, clothes and cellphones worth tens of thousands of shekels.

An investigation revealed that all the men complaining met with the same woman who they had seen on internet dating sites. During the course of the dates the woman photographed the men's credit card details and then used them to purchase expensive items.