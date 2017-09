265 gas canisters which were stored and transferred in contravention of the law were confiscated in a police raid in East Jerusalem.

The suspects were arrested and taken for interrogation at the Oz police station on suspicion of "providing gas services without a license."

The gas canisters, ovens and the suspect's car which was used to convey the canisters, were confiscated by police and transferred to the Gas Authority. The suspects were released with restrictive conditions.