Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Marzel: Netanyahu 'world champion of lies' Baruch Marzel, leader of the National Strength party, claimed that Netanyahu is a "fake prime minister" who never lives up to his promises and said that the only thing saving Netanyahu is his struggle against the media and the left.