'Not refugees-illegal infiltrators,this is intolerable'

Prime Minister Netanyahu referred at the beginning of the cabinet meeting to the illegal infiltrators in South Tel Aviv, after he visited the area last week.

Netanyahu said that he had heard residents and that "I went up with 72-year-old Sofia six floors to her apartment. The entire building except for her and one other resident is occupied by illegal migrants," he said.

Netanyahu promised to act to evict the illegal infiltrators, stressing that "these are not refugees, these are illegal infiltrators in search of work."