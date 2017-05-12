13:07 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 President Rivlin meets Macedonia prime minister President Reuven Rivlin met Sunday at his residence with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of Macedonia, who was making an official visit to Israel.



President Rivlin warmly welcomed the Prime Minister, and congratulated the delegation on their victory against Israel in the World Cup qualifiers Saturday evening. He noted, “Like football, running the government is like teamwork, without teamwork you can’t do anything.”



The President noted the importance of the relationship between the two nations. He said, “I know the relationship between our two countries is strengthening every year, and I hope we can strengthen this even more. It is not just the friendship between government and states, it is the friendship between peoples and we appreciate this very much.”



The Prime Minister thanked the President for his warm welcome, and said, “We are very happy to be in Israel. I am here with ministers and officials from my Government, and we hope for pleasant and fruitful cooperation in the future. We will always support our friends, and Israel is one of the biggest friends of our country.”



He spoke of his hope to learn from Israel during his visit and said, "Meeting with business and government, we will have new opportunity to learn from the advantages that Israel has, especially in building new jobs, connecting with youth, especially connecting with hi-tech, and the new approaches to agriculture that Israel has."