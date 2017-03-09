Netanyahu: Disabled persons income to reach 4000 NIS

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu referred at the cabinet meeting to the disabled persons problems and said that he intended to bring a proposal to the Treasury to dramatically improve their situation.

Netanyahu said that within 4 years the budget for the disabled would increase by 4 billion NIS, with severely disabled persons receiving no less than 4,000 NIS a month. Additionally, in order to encourage their participation in the workforce, the pensions of disabled workers would not be reduced if they earn less than 4,200 NIS a month.