09:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Illegal arms dealers arrested Police arrested a number of arms trafficking suspects, including the head of a crime organization in the north of Israel. The suspects were arrested after they were incriminated by an undercover police agent.