Police arrested a number of arms trafficking suspects, including the head of a crime organization in the north of Israel. The suspects were arrested after they were incriminated by an undercover police agent.
09:27
News BriefsElul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17
Illegal arms dealers arrested
