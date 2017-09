The weather forecast for Sunday is partly cloudy and sunny, with a rise in temperatures expected. Hot and dry in mountainous regions and humid in coastal regions.

On Monday temperatures will be hotter than usual and a heatwave will be felt all over the country.

On Tuesday the heatwave will continue. Temperatures will continue to be hotter than usual for the season.

On Wednesday there will be a drop in temperatures and easing of the heatwave. Temperatures will be seasonal.