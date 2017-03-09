09:05
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17

Seoul,Tokyo: Last nuclear test '10 times more powerful'

Tokyo and Seoul claim that the latest nuclear test conducted by South Korea was 10 times more powerful than the previous one‏. 

South Korea has also claimed that the test was the cause of the 6.3 Richter earthquake felt Sunday in North Korea.
 

Last Briefs