Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17
Seoul,Tokyo: Last nuclear test '10 times more powerful'
Tokyo and Seoul claim that the latest nuclear test conducted by South Korea was 10 times more powerful than the previous one.
South Korea has also claimed that the test was the cause of the 6.3 Richter earthquake felt Sunday in North Korea.
