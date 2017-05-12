09:00
20-year-old Jerusalemite arrested for abusing sibling

A 20-year-old Jerusalem youth was arrested Sunday morning after his mother reported that he sexually abused his 5-year-old sister. He will be brought to the Jerusalem Magistrates Court for extension of remand.

