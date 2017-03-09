A 4-year-old boy was declared dead at the Nahariya medical center after drowning at a Galilee vacation house. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition Friday night by MDA medics after they had resuscitated him.
4-year-old drowns in Galilee vacation house
