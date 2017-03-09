Iranian general: No attacks expected on our country

A senior member of the Iranian army, Major-General Mohammed Bagheri, said that no enemy is expected to attack his country.

Bagheri, the Iranian military Chief of Staff ,told air force cadets that no attack was expected and “in the remote case of an aggression (by enemies), this won’t be on the ground because they would face brave warriors,” according to a report quoted by Reuters.

“Thank God, even the unwise who lead world arrogance (the West)... can conclude that attacking the Islamic Republic would entail heavy costs,” he added. “Even if they would control the start of an aggression, they would not have a say about its end and they won’t even be able to limit the war to Iran’s borders.”