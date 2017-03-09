08:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 Elul 12, 5777 , 03/09/17 NY Rep.'shocked and devastated' at Simanowitz's passing U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Queens) issued Sunday the following statement on the death of Queens Assemblyman Mike Simanowitz. Meng's Congressional district encompasses most of Simanowitz's Assembly district .



"I am shocked and devastated over the sudden passing of Assemblyman Mike Simanowitz who was taken from us at such a young age.



Mike was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve his community, both as an elected official and as a staff member to his predecessor. He was also a constituent and a great friend.



But more importantly, Mike was a wonderful human being. He had a heart of gold and was among the warmest, friendliest and most down-to-earth individuals I have known.



His passing is a terrible loss for me personally as well as for our borough, city and state. I will miss him enormously.



But his service and advocacy will never be forgotten, and I will always cherish the times we spent together.



At this difficult time, I send my deepest condolences to Mike's wife and children, his parents, and all of his friends, colleagues and constituents. I ask all New Yorkers to keep Mike’s family in their thoughts and prayers." ► ◄ Last Briefs