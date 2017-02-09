A 12-year-old boy was stabbed in the Negev on Saturday evening, Magen David Adom reported.
According to MDA spokesman Zaki Heller, the victim is in moderate condition and is being treated at clinic in the Bedouin town of Rahat.
News BriefsElul 11, 5777 , 02/09/17
12-year-old stabbed in Negev
