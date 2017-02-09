20:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5777 , 02/09/17 Elul 11, 5777 , 02/09/17 12-year-old stabbed in Negev A 12-year-old boy was stabbed in the Negev on Saturday evening, Magen David Adom reported. According to MDA spokesman Zaki Heller, the victim is in moderate condition and is being treated at clinic in the Bedouin town of Rahat. ► ◄ Last Briefs