Reported News Briefs Elul 11, 5777 , 02/09/17 Saudi king: We're working to dry terrorism's sources Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Saturday said his country had made progress in eradicating terrorism, state news agency SPA reported. According to SPA, Salman told visiting foreign dignitaries that terrorists harm holy sites "paying no attention to their sanctity," but Saudi Arabia has made "big successes in eradicating terrorism and has worked....to dry its sources."