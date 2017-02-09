Putin warns against 'large-scale conflict' in North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday that the standoff between North Korea and the United States was on the verge of a large-scale conflict, saying it was a mistake to try to pressure Pyongyang over its nuclear missile program.

Putin, who is due to attend a summit of the BRICS nations in China next week, wrote in an article published on the Kremlin's website ahead of his trip that he favored negotiations with North Korea instead.

