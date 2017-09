France on Friday once again shifted its position on the civil war in Syria, calling for a political transition that would not include President Bashar Al-Assad, AFP reports.

"We cannot build peace with Assad," said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on radio RTL.

