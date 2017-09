Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri claimed on Friday that Israel "knows very well there are no missile factories in Lebanon."

"The Israelis are used to conducting campaigns of deception. They say Hezbollah controls Lebanon, and that is not true," Hariri told French newspaper Le Monde, as quoted by Yediot Aharonot.

