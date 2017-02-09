Britain lifts laptop ban on EgyptAir flights

Passengers flying with EgyptAir from Cairo to Britain will again be allowed to carry personal electronic devices in aircraft cabins, the airline said on Friday, according to AFP.

The United States instituted the laptop ban in March for eight North African and Middle East countries based on intelligence that the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group was working to build a bomb into a tablet or laptop.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)