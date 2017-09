23:20 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5777 , 01/09/17 Elul 10, 5777 , 01/09/17 Meet a local Israeli life saving hero ILTV speaks with MDA paramedic Aaron Adler who recounts various life-threatening events of performing emergency services under fire. (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.) Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs