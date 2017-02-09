22:48 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5777 , 01/09/17 Elul 10, 5777 , 01/09/17 The 650th Walter's World special Jews and the Houston flood. (Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.) Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs