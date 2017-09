Anti-Semitic graffiti was found on Friday in the city of Vaughan, a suburb of Toronto.

The phrase “Hitler was right!” was spray painted in neon orange paint on a concrete construction barrier on Highway 400 near Bass Pro Mills Drive, according to Toronto radio station 680 News.

