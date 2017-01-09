Foreign Ministry calls for 'determined action' by UNIFIL

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Friday welcomed the renewal of the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon.

The UN Security Council this week adopted a resolution regarding the mandate of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), requiring it to expand its reports to the Security Council and take deliberate action against Hezbollah’s violations.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)