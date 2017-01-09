Cabinet to give green light for new Binyamin region community

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will on Sunday submit for government approval a draft resolution to allow the continuation of the construction of the town of Amichai, the new community for the residents of Amona who were evicted from their homes.

Netanyahu had previously promised to ensure the acceleration of the construction work and even instructed his Chief of Staff, Yoav Horowitz, to take action on the matter. Now the Prime Minister is fulfilling that promise and is bringing the proposal to a Cabinet vote.

