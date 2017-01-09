Kenya's Supreme Court nullifies election results

Kenya's Supreme Court on Friday nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win last month and called for new elections within 60 days. The court ruled in favor of the petition filed by opposition candidate Raila Odinga, who said the electronic voting results were hacked and manipulated in favor of Kenyatta.

In response, Kenyatta said that while he "personally disagrees" with the Supreme Court ruling, he would respect it.

