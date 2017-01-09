Arrest of father and son who attacked hospital security guard extended

The Tel Aviv District Court on Friday afternoon extended until Sunday the arrested of a father and son, residents of Be'er Sheva aged 40 and 27, who were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assaulting a security guard at the Wolfson Hospital in Holon.

The two are suspected of having arrived at the hospital to visit one of the wards. After the security guard informed them that they would not be able to enter the building because visiting hours were over, the father and son severely assaulted him. As a result of the attack, the security guard required hospitalization.