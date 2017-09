13:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5777 , 01/09/17 Elul 10, 5777 , 01/09/17 Housing Minister: Time for Gush Etzion to expand dramatically Read more Kulanu minister visits Gush Etzion towns south of Jerusalem, calls Jewish settlement there 'historically, strategically, morally important.' ► ◄ Last Briefs