08:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 10, 5777 , 01/09/17 'No drama, no strikes' as 2017/2018 school year begins 2017-2018 school year begins Friday for 2,272,000 students. Education Minister praises smooth start of school year: 'No drama, no strikes'.