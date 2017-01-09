06:42
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 10, 5777 , 01/09/17

New school year begins on Friday

The new school year will begin in Israel on Friday morning, with a total of 2,272,000 students filling the classrooms throughout the country.

Of these, 163,000 students will begin first grade this year and 123,500 will enter the 12th grade.

Last Briefs