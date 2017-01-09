The new school year will begin in Israel on Friday morning, with a total of 2,272,000 students filling the classrooms throughout the country.
Of these, 163,000 students will begin first grade this year and 123,500 will enter the 12th grade.
|
06:42
Reported
News BriefsElul 10, 5777 , 01/09/17
New school year begins on Friday
The new school year will begin in Israel on Friday morning, with a total of 2,272,000 students filling the classrooms throughout the country.
Of these, 163,000 students will begin first grade this year and 123,500 will enter the 12th grade.
Last Briefs