The Trump administration on Thursday ordered Russia to shutter a consulate in San Francisco as well as annexes in Washington and New York, the State Department announced.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said, according to The Hill, that the move was positioned as a response "in the spirit of parity" to the Russian government's order that the U.S. cut down the number of diplomatic personnel in Russia, which she described as "unwarranted and detrimental."